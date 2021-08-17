Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP in the last election, Mr Peter Obi has congratulated the people of Zambia over their last election, which he described as “African Example.”

He also congratulated the out-going president for showing maturity and the genuine spirit of sportsmanship.

In a release made available to our reporter in Awka on Tuesday, Obi said he watched the Zambian electioneering process very closely and was satisfied by the conduct of all the parties, especially the government in power that did not have to do things untoward even when it was clear that they were losing the election.

Juxtaposing it with Nigerian election, Obi said that the people of Zambian had shown that election, “unlike what is sadly obtainable in Nigeria and most African countries is not war or atavistic throwback to the era of killing or getting killed, but a civilized act of allowing the people show their political preferences.”

Obi who said that Zambian election had shown that Africans are capable of organising elections if they embrace right values, call on Nigerian leaders, especially those in power to learn from Zambia for the good and progress of the country reminiscence of how President Goodluck Jonathan handed over in 2015.

It will be recalled that Zambia recently organized an election that is still commended the world over at which the opposition, led by Hakainde Hichilema, a businessman defeated the incumbent, Edgar Lungu, who has led the Southern African nation since 2015.