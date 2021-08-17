Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The APGA leadership battle between Jude Okeke, Edozie Njoku and Victor Oye has shifted form Appeal court Kano, to the court of Appeal Owerri.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Oye and Edozie are battling to set aside the judgement of the Imo state high court, Owerri which was delivered on July 28, 2021.

The judgement validated the Owerri convention of APGA where Edozie Njoku was elected as the National Chairman of the party.

It also validated the NEC of APGA on June 15, where Njoku was removed and Jude Okeke nominated as the National Chairman of APGA.

It went further to order INEC to continue to recognize Hon Chukwuma Umeoji as the candidate of the party for November 6 Anambra state governorship election.

It would be recalled that it was Jigawa High Court judgements that INEC relied on to recognize Jude Okeke as the National Chairman of APGA and Umeoji as the candidate of the party.

The Appeal court Kano on August 10, set aside the judgement of Jigawa state high court in its entirety.

It was gathered that they have relocated to Owerri to battle the judgement at the Appeal court.

The matter will come up for hearing tomorrow at the Appeal court Owerri. Oye has filed an application to be joined in an appeal filed by Edozie Njoku. The panel will rule on Oye’s leave to join tomorrow.