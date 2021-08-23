Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has denied denigrating people with certificates lower than his own.

Soludo, a professor of economics, at the inauguration of APGA National Campaign Council at Dr Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, the state capital, dismissed other candidates for the election who have just primary and secondary school certificates as their highest qualifications.

“APGA has a star-studded team for this election and it is the party with the best brains. Look at other political parties and their candidates and you find out that they have just the First School Leaving Certificate, and others, the West African Senior School Certificate as their highest qualifications”, Soludo was quoted as saying.

But following various reactions that trailed that statement, the erudite professor stepped forward to clear the air, saying that he didn’t insult people with lower certificates as he was only addressing his opponents.

Deputy Director of APGA Campaign Media Directorate, Emeka Ozumba, in a statement, described Soludo as a humble man who respects everybody including the uneducated people.

Ozumba explained that the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor was only reminding Ndi Anambra that they were known all over the world as a people who have great taste for excellence; and as such, can’t descend below their standard.

“Anambra is an “A” state not just in name, but also in rating and substance. Accordingly, the choice of Prof. Soludo and Dr. Onyeka Ibezim are in sync with her culture of promoting excellence in all spheres of human endeavour.

“Their candidacy lends credence to her achievements and the lofty heights attained by her numerous sons and daughters who strive to bear the “shining light” at all times.

“Little wonder Ndi Anambra have no apologies for excellence whether in education, commerce or political leadership. Yet those who wish to lower the Anambra bar of excellence are sweating hard to dismiss the quality Prof. Soludo will bring to the office of the governor of Anambra State.

“A product of hard work and scholarship, Soludo does not pretend about his humble beginnings as nwa Mgbafor, but he is ever ready to bring value to bear wherever he goes; and for that, the antagonists shout “crucify him.”

“At the recent inauguration of APGA Campaign Council and Committees in Awka, Soludo spoke about the benefits of credentials of both himself and that of his running mate, Dr. Ibezim.

“He said the credentials are fitting and in tandem with the Anambra bar of excellence that sharply contrasts with WAEC and FSLCs paraded by some other candidates; a fact most people admitted and applauded.

“However, as expected of minimalists, they have gone to town, shouting themselves hoax with claims that he denigrates persons of lower qualifications.

“Far from it! Soludo did not denigrate. He merely affirmed that APGA gubernatorial candidate and his deputy were chosen in keeping with the Anambra standard.

“Or has it become a crime to espouse capacity and excellence in Anambra? Truth is that Ndi Anambra have no apologies for insisting on excellence and so does Prof. Soludo and his Deputy, Dr. Ibezim”, the statement read.