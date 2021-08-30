Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Despite withdrawal of the Monday Sit-at-home directive earlier issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, South Eastern residents have continued to observe it.

Major and even residential streets in Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi and others remained deserted on Monday. The markets too were empty with nobody inside them even though their gates were open.

In Anambra, Onitsha Main Markets and other markets within environs recorded no business activities as traders stayed away for fear of attack.

The commercial vehicle drivers also withdrew their services, only a handful of commercial tricyclists were operating.

The banks and filling stations were also underlock and key with no attendants in sight.

Many government workers could not make to offices because of lack commercial vehicular movements, particularly those going to work outside, Awka, the state capital.

The situation had remained the same in Anambra state since the Sit-At-Home order by IPOB started some weeks back.

In Enugu, Markets such as Abakpa, Timber and New market monitored by our correspondent had nobody inside them.

The ever busy NOWAS Junction in Trans Ekulu was deserted as commercial transport operators, including tricylists withdrew their services.

Those who came out trekked long distances to search for shops to buy household items but all shops except for the kiosks operated by Northerners were opened.

Banks and schools were equally closed. Only very few petrol service stations opened with one gate to service few private cars that passed once in a while.

Those interviewed via telephone calls said they preferred to remain in their homes for the fear of being attacked.

Others said it was because there was no transportation means.

In Abakaliki, Ebonyi state at the time of filling this report today Monday 30th September, 2021 roads in Owerri the Imo State capital, Onitsha the commercial nerve centre of Anambra State and other parts of the South-East States have been deserted as workers, traders and many other residents have kept away from the roads.

Vehicular movements are abysmal as only few private or security agents vehicles are on the road. It is obvious that many of the residents do not want to be caught unawares in any encounter with IPoB and security officials should there be any confrontation.

The Chairman of the South East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi, on Sunday had said the zone was already on “red alert” as a result of the sit-at-home ordered by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB).

Umahi lamented that the sit-at-home order by IPoB, if not stopped, will cripple economic development and pursue investors from the region.

The governor spoke while addressing members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders’ emergency meeting that took place at the Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

He had ordered the immediate confiscation of shops owned by traders who will not open up for businesses today (Monday, August 30, 2021).

The governor equally ordered for an immediate sack of civil servants who would be absent from work and called on security chiefs in the South East zone to deploy security officers to streets to avert breakdown of law and order.

According to him, “traders who do not open up their shops for businesses will be taken over by the government. South east region is gradually being destroyed by IPoB sit-at-home. We have to fight it. We have to say no to that.

“You have to listen to me. A lot of federal agencies have placed Ebonyi state on red alert. I give you an example: it took me going to Abuja to convince the aviation industry to do some approval to our airport.

“Southeast is under red alert as a result of IPOB sit-at-home and it is out of foolishness.

“Many civil servants did not go to work, we decided not to pay them, but the spirit of God prevailed and we forgave everybody. But tomorrow’s (today) own, anybody that fails to go to work, will definitely seize to be a civil servant in Ebonyi.”

The sit-at-home declared by IPoB, though suspended is still causing panic in the region as people entertain fear coming out for their business every Monday.