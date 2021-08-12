Advertisement

Hadiza Shagari, the wife of late former President, Shehu Shagari, has died after battling COVID-19 complications.

This was announced in a statement signed by Capt. Muhammad Bala Shagari (retd.) which was shared on Facebook by Bello Shagari, a grandson of the late former president.

The statement read, “We regret to announce the demise of our beloved mother, Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari, the wife of H.E late President Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, GCFR (Turakin Sokoto)”

“We lost her in the early hours of today, 12th August 2021, at about 3.00am, after battling COVID-19 at the Gwagwalada Isolation Centre in Abuja.

“Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari was 80 years old. Her Jana’iza (Funeral Prayer) will take place today, at 4.00pm, immediately after Asr prayer, at the National Mosque, Abuja.”