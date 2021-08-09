Advertisement

Some members of of the Peoples Democratic Party have taken to the streets in a protest against the embattled Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

The protesters, made up of different supports groups in the party, under the banner of Save PDP Group and Coalition of PDP Youth Groups, were seen holding banners and placards while chanting “Secondus Must Go”.

The leader of the protest, Comrade Tamunotonye Inioribo, who addressed the press, accused Secondus of polarising the party for his own selfish interest, and is responsible for the defection of three Governors and dozens of Senators from the party.

Advertisement

He decried that under Uche Secondus, the Governors Forum, National Working Committee and all organs are divided.

Tamunotonye also accused the Chairman of creating factions in states for his own selfish ambition.

He further revealed that Secondus crippled every department of the party.