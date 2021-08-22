Advertisement

The Ohanaeze Youth Council, OYC- the apex youth organization in Igboland lamented at unwarranted silence of Gov. David Umahi as the Chairman of the Southeast Governor’s Forum on the inhumane activities of dreaded Fulani herdsmen Killers going on in Jos Since two days.

Since two days fulani herdmen has gone on killing rampage against other ethnic nationalities in Jos, Plateau State.

Addressing newsmen at Owerri, Imo State capital territory, on Saturday 21st August, 2021, the national President of Ohanaeze Youth Council-Oyc Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka urged Gov. David Umahi, the Chairman of South-East Governors Forum to convoke meeting of Southeast Governors within 24hrs to swing into action the evacuation of Southeast students in the University of Jos over the massive killing of other indigenous ethnic nationalities by fulani herdsmen.

The Fulani herdsmen terrorising the inhabitants of Jos and other ethnic nationality are not standing alone, it is a calculated state crime against Nigerians, aided by the compromised Nigeria security agents with President Mohammadu Buhari as the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Force of federal Republic of Nigeria, Igboayaka Stated.

The President of the Council Comrade Igboayaka noted that the urgency of the security situation in Jos have led the Benue and Kogi state governors to evacuate their students in Unijos, therefore both South-east and South-south governors should immediately rescue and save the life of the Igbo students studying in the institution.

It’s now obvious that fulani’s have declared war against all other ethnic nationalities in Nigeria, it’s paramount now for other ethic nationality to collaborate against every conspiracy of the present federal government to undermine the interest of other ethic nationalities and to endanger their survival, Igboayaka revealed.

In Conclusion, to save Nigeria from more dangerous calamity and before other tribes will rise in revenge against Fulani tribe, Southeast governors should evacuate Igbo students in Unijos immediately.

Signed

Comrade ThankGod Umeh

Special Assistant On New Media To The National President Ohanaeze Youth Council(OYC)