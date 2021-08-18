Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Last week, Chukwuma Adazu was allegedly shot and killed by naval officers at Awkuzu junction in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra state.

Also, Anambra state commissioner for Land, Bonaventure Enemali’s official car was pelted with bullets by suspected naval officers around Awkuzu junction…

…When contacted, Hon. Bonaventure declined to make any comment.

“I do not want to comment on it, for now”, he said. In his Facebook post earlier, he enjoined his followers to thank God with him. “Brethren thank God with me. One of my vehicles was attacked today but by his grace, I wasn’t there at the bullet’s way”…

Only last month, one Chidiebere Anichebe, a native of Awkuzu, was alleged to have been shot and killed by the naval officers.

And so from indications, the situation appears to be getting worse and till now, the Navy is yet to address this scandalous issue.

However, when contacted, the Anambra state commissioner for information and Public Enlightenment, C Don Adinuba said that the complaints by members of the public on the activities of some naval officers at Awkuzu junction will be duly investigated by the government to ascertain exactly what happened.

“Once the investigation is ready, we make it public. The government does not act on hearsay; that is the standard practice all over the world”, he said.

In the meantime, commuters are advised to exercise extra caution around any military or naval checkpoint especially around the Southeast, given the fragility of the security situation in the zone, and also the conduct of many Nigerian security personnel.