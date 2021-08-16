Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate, Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji has maintained that he is determined to return APGA elected by Nov. 6 and that won’t be without the support of every individual within the party rank and file.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Umeoji in a statement said he had confident of full grip of the entire APGA grassroot supporters, state lawmakers, local government party chairmen, and critical stakeholders of the party

“I will also get the support of anyone having any difference with the party including those who are in court with me and other aggrieved persons, before my gubernatorial campaign hits top gear in coming weeks.

“The crack in the party at present is a temporal power tussle which will soon become history.

“I will look at the face of everyone and demand that we go out and deliver APGA, not just Umeoji and Orogbu but the renaissance of ndị Igbo through the sustenance of APGA.

“We must fight to uphold the legacy of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu and the many heroes past,” he said.

Umeoji said his ambition to become governor was not to serve his personal quest, nor whim and caprice, but to actualize the the renaissance of ndị Igbo through APGA and sustain the party beyond Anambra state

“With a background in policy management, business development, and public service, where I have maintained a steady rise to the top with an impressive scorecard as a congressman, I am more suitable for the job of governance.

“I, alongside my unblemished and impeccable deputy governorship candidate, Prof. Lillian Orogbu, both comes with ideas, vision and commitment to building needed infrastructures and formulate working policies for the Anambra of possibilities,” he said.