The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the fabricated falsehood being peddled by our enemies that IPOB killed oil workers in Etekuru community and Asa in Ohaji council of Imo State. This is complete falsehood to tarnish our global reputation. We have no hands in such barbarity. We are not bandits or terrorists that spill blood; IPOB is a non-violent and peaceful movement whose agenda is the restoration of Biafra. Killing or maiming of innocent lives is not part of our mandate.

This won’t be the first time enemies of the struggle will be linking us with such atrocity in their desperate but futile attempt to blackmail us but we are innocent of it all. We therefore, urge members of the public to disregard this unfounded propaganda which is the antics of our enemies.

A further proof that this allegation does not hold water is the fact that even before the purported killings, IPOB had in a well circulated publications at two different times, announced the cancellation of sit-at-home order on Mondays. So, on what basis will IPOB still go and enforce the same order it had suspended?

We suspended the sit at home order and anybody enforcing sit at home on the day we suspended must have been sponsored by Nigeria government and her security agencies to blackmail IPOB. We have no business with oil companies and its workers in Ohaji or any other place. The oil companies should investigate this attack thoroughly and know who was involved in this act.

IPOB is well structured movement with orderliness and Command-and Control. We are not lawless bandits. Nobody should associate us with barbaric acts typical of blood sucking terrorists and Fulani herdsmen who our men have been risking their lives to stop from taking over our ancestral land.

The world should know that jihadists have been engaged by the wicked security agencies to perpetrate heinous crimes in Biafra land especially Imo State to demonise Estern Security Network, ESN, and justify the ongoing hunt for the operatives. We have been raising this alarm a long time ago but many people didn’t believe us. Now it’s happening before us all.

Jihadists and vampires are now on the prowl in Biafra land with the back up of Nigeria security agents to depopulate our people and distabilise Biafra land. Unfortunately, some of the stooges masquerading as political leaders in Biafra land are colluding with the enemies to execute this evil agenda. But nemesis will catch up with them over the innocent blood they are spilling.

We have equally severally explained that ESN is not unknown gunmen. ESN is a child of necessity defending Biafra farmlands against invading murderous herdsmen. People should stop buying into the lies of security agencies parading criminals and forcing them to claim that they are ESN operatives. Our gallant men are still on their duty posts carrying out their singular mandate which is chasing away Killer herdsmen.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB