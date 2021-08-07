Advertisement



Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra state disclosed his administration’s readiness to make the state a medical tourist centre, where residents would treat challenging health issues such as cancer and surgeries.



He said the era of accessing medical needs abroad would soon be over with the establishment of the medical tourism centre.

Obiano, represented by Commissioner for Health, Dr Vincent Okpala during the Annual General Meeting/Scientific Conference of Nigetia Medical Association (NMA) in Awka with the theme “Tissues and Organ Donation: Scope, Prospect and Ethical Challenges.”

He said the idea was to ensure people of the state accessed medical care within the state rather than abroad.



He said, “The issue of the state tourism is not just establishing, but a process. There won’t be a time you will say it has been established.”



Earlier, State Chapter and Southeast Chairman of NMA, Dr Jude Onyekwele said the meeting would offer opportunity to brainstorm on new developments in the healthcare delivery and bring discussions to bear on the health of the people.



In his opening remarks, Chairman of the event, Dr Emma Emelumadu said Nigeria seriously lagged behind in issy if Tissues and Organ Donation, which he said formed important part of of success in medicine to the extension of human life.



Decrying the fate of medical practitioners in the Covid-19 plegued world, Emelumadu said the event was a wake-up call for improved medical endeavour and situation that called for critical review for safety of practitioners. ###