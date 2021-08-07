Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Former guber aspirant of the All Progressive Congress (APC) , Chief Ben Etiaba has formally defected to Action Alliance (AA).

He announced his defection on his verified social media handle.

Etiaba wrote: “With every sense of humility and immense gratitude to Almighty God, I announce my new Political home. It marks my most humble departure from APC.

“While I say goodbye to All Progressive Congress without bitterness and wish the party well, I do look forward to ushering in a new political era for myself and prayerfully Anambra State.”

Etiaba will announce his running mate later today. He is also expected to address a world press conference at the Action Alliance National Headquarters, Abuja.