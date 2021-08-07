Advertisement

By Favour Goodness



The leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra state has hinted that two serving senators in the state would soon defect to the party ahead of the November 6, 2021 governorship election in the state.

This came as the party said it now has a registered membership of 500,000 following the party’s registration and revalidation exercise across the state, which took place between February and May, 2021.



The state chairman of APC, Chief Basil Ejidike, who hinted at the impending defection, however, did not give the names of the two senators. Only on Wednesday, a former senator in the state and member of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Joy Emodi defected to APC.

Apart from Senator Ifeanyi Ubah representing Anambra South, who is the governorship candidate of YPP, the other two serving senators in Anambra State are Senator Stella Oduah representing Anambra North and Senator Uche Ekwunife representing Anambra Central and both were elected on the platform of PDP. Ekwunife was also a governorship aspirant of PDP, although she and others lost to Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, who is the PDP candidate.

Ejidike added that the 500000 membership was a remarkable improvement from the party’s membership before the commencement of the exercise.



He said: “Before the exercise, APC membership was about 200,000, but after the exercise, I am proud and confident to announce that we now have about 500,000 members of APC in Anambra State.



“What it means is that the party has progressed from a little above 200,000 to above 500,000. I am talking of real active party members, which shows that we are on course. Although the exercise is still ongoing we had a break during the governorship primary and since the primary is over, the exercise will continue. But the fact remains that before we went into that break, we had total registered members of above 500,000.”



On the governorship primary, Ejidike said Senator Andy Uba remains the candidate of APC, while his running mate is Barrister Emeka Okafor. Okafor, he added, is an active politician and was once the governorship candidate of PPA and hails from Nnobi in Idemili South local government area.



He said that although there were some issues after the primaries just like in any election, the problems that arose were being resolved.