The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Anambra state chapter, has warned political parties and candidates against ignoring it in the state’s November 6 governorship election.

Anglican and Catholic churches have, over the years, dominated the political space in the state.

The State Chairman of PFN, Bishop Moses Ezedebego, said though the Fellowship had not endorsed any candidate, any political party that neglected them would regret the outcome.

He gave the warning in Awka, the state capital on Tuesday.

According to him, PFN had constituted various committees to mobilise its members to enable them actively participate in the election.

“We have spiritual power to pray against such candidate and also has the numerical strength in the state to work against such candidate and party that neglect us. We are ready for this election. We have mobilised our members to obtain their PVCs. We are very much alert for this November 6 2021 election.

“We have set up PFN for Good Governance Committee with the aim of galvanizing and ensuring good representation of our people in governance.

“PFN is an organized body of different mega-churches with one central leadership in the state that encourages good governance, religious tolerance and the unity of the body of Christ” he said.

Ezedebego advised all the candidates in the election to run issue-based campaigns and avoid violence, saying politics is not a do-or-die affair.

He also called on the youths in the state not to allow any candidate to use them during the campaign and elections day to ferment trouble.

“We have mobilized our teeming members in the state to arm themselves with voters’ cards to vote the candidate of their choice on November 6.

“We need a governor for everybody; someone that will carry everybody along. We are praying for the right candidate to take over Anambra State on November 6, 2021,” he said.

He also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be impartial and give all the candidates equal and level playing ground.

“The INEC must resist the temptation of being used by anyone to rig the election. We are calling on all the voters to guard their votes after voting and resist any form of rigging in the coming election. Any money gotten to rig election is blood money and will bring generational curses to the people involved,” he said.