By Favour Goodness

A governorship aspirant in Anambra state who has been campaigning on the strength of his chains of degrees obtained in the United States of America has just presented a WAEC certificate to the Independent National Election Commission for the purposes of the November 6 poll in the state.

An INEC recent publication on the Anambra poll which was sited by our correspondent showed that the American returnee tendered only the School certificate to electroral body,without more.

The American “been to” had claimed he had chains of degrees in Chemistry, Pharmacy and Medicine.

He also said he had three PhDs and three American professorships.

Though, WASC is the minimum constitutional requirement for elective positions in the country, including the position of a governor and president, many wonder why a candidate who has been campaigning on the strength of his chains of degrees, including the three PhD degree should only tender WASC as his qualification