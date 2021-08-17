Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The governorship candidate for the African Democratic Party (ADC) in the forthcoming Anambra state governorship election, Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo, has urged residents of the state and party faithful to shun politics of stomach infrastructure.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Nwankpo in a statement in Awka described politics of stomach infrastructure as the greatest challenge to development.

He said that the only panacea to the liberation of the masses is to shun collection of money from those running for an elective position.

He added: “It is time for Anambra people to shun politics of stomach infrastructure for their liberations in this election. If you want to win election, stop begging for money, stop turning yourself and your families into slaves.

“It is time to stand up firm and fight for our rights to enthrone good governance. It might be tough, but we must remain firm and resolute to get it right now. These people in government are not telling us the truth.

“Those parties without vision will approach some of you with money to vote for them and after voting them, they will not remember you again.”

The ADC candidate who made the statement while addressing some party faithful at the party’s secretariat in Awka said the road to liberation is always tough and there is need to persevere in the struggle to get things better.

According to him, there’s no political party in the state with a clear direction and focus to pilot the affairs of the state than ADC.