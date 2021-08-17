Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The former National Publicity Secretary of the People Democratic Party ( PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh has reacted to news spreading on social media about his improvement in the composition of the party campaign council list in Anambra Election.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

In statement made available to us, by his Special Assistant, Ebiloma Abdullahi, Metuh said he was not involved and therefore not responsible for anybody’s fate in that regard.

“I have been in the United Kingdom for my medical treatment; a situation that has kept me away from political activities in the past few weeks, including recent arrangements for the Anambra state Gubernatorial election.

“In view of the foregoing therefore the allegation that I manipulated the list is completely false, baseless and unfounded,” Metuh said.

The statement reads:

The attention of the former National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh, has been drawn to a misrepresenting report in a section of the social media, purporting that he dissociated himself from the composition of the PDP Campaign Council list in the November 6, Anambra state governorship election.

Chief Olisa Metuh he has been in the United Kingdom for his medical treatment; a situation that has kept him away from political activities in the past few weeks, including recent arrangements for the Anambra state Gubernatorial election.

However, to set the record straight, in the particular case of the composition of the PDP Campaign Council list, Chief Metuh was not involved and therefore not responsible for anybody’s fate in that regard.

In view of the foregoing therefore the allegation that Chief Metuh manipulated the list is completely false, baseless and unfounded.