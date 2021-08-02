Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Appeal court sitting at Awka has struck out an application filed by Valentine Chineto Ozigbo and PDP against the order granted to Genevieve Ekwochi by the Federal High Court, Awka which ordered INEC to maintain status quo pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The Appeal Court said the application filed by Ozigbo against the order of Justice Nganjiwa is incompetent and this forced the applicant to withdraw the matter. And it was subsequently struck out.

This latest development leaves PDP with no candidate as no court has made any consequential order or judgement in favour of Ozigbo.

The judgement delivered by the Appeal Court Abuja last week only reinstated the state executives of PDP led by Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu as against the judgement of the FCT High Court which recognized the state exco led by Sir Chukwudi Umeaba.

Genevieve Ekwochi who contested the PDP governorship election of June 26 along side Val Ozigbo and others is contesting the outcome of the primaries claiming that the process leading to the emergency of Ozigbo was fraudulent.