Three herders have been killed in what could be a reprisal attack by unidentified persons who stormed Ribok, Tsoriyang and Kankada General Area of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to reports from security agencies, the attack on Sunday was in retaliation to the earlier attack in Ungwan Dooh (Mado) area on Saturday night.

One car, three houses, and eight herders’ huts were burnt, while scores of herders were evacuated to safety by a combined team of military and police personnel.

Condemning the attack, the Acting Governor of the state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, appealed for calm and urged residents of Zango Kataf to desist from killings, while security agencies carry on with investigations.

She prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and sent condolences to their families while also wishing the injured victims a quick recovery.

At least nine people were killed and several others injured after gunmen attacked Ungwan Dooh (Mado) village in Zangon Kataf LGA of the state on Saturday night.

One person sustained injuries while two houses were also burnt during the attack.