From Ahmad SAKA,,Bauchi

The Chairman Governing Board of the Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC Professor Adamu Kyuka Usman has explained that Vocational Education can be used to curb the problems of insecurity, youth restiveness and create employment opportunities in the country through learning of skills acquisition at various levels.

He stated this at the official commissioning of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Junior Secondary and Vocational School in Miri Bauchi local Government Area, of Bauchi State ,over the weekend, He said that the the pupils will learn various skills to be self-reliant that include tailoring, electrical installations, computer maintenance, internet networking, carpentry, welding among others.

Usman said if our children are equip with these skills “This will go a long way in solving restiveness, insecurity and unemployed among the teeming youths in our society as well as reduce depending on white kola jobs by our graduating youths, with the acquired skills you can be employee of labour rather than a job seeker”.

Chairman said that time for awaiting white kola jobs is over now, noted that with the skills you acquire in school can be used to make you depend for your daily bread and serve your society.

The Executive Secretary of UBEC Dr Hammid Bobboyi said the Commission has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Kaduna Polytechnic on development of curriculum, teaching manuals and training of teachers of vocational schools established in the country.



Bobboyi said the commission looking at the significance of vocational school on the children has signed an MOU with Kaduna Polytechnic to facilitate the techniques and the process of learning in the schools.

“As part of our effort to ensure effective Teaching and training of vocational subjects in these schools, the Commission has signed a MOU With Kaduna Polytechnic.

“To develop relevant curriculum , producing teaching manuals, train technical education Teachers and monitor the effective take off of the programme.

“The first training of the shortlisted technical Teachers will take place in Bauchi as the center of the North East, to acquaint themselves with the facilities,” he said.

Bobboyi said the commission came up with the initiative of construction and equipping of junior secondary and vocational schools to enable learners acquire vocational skills while undergoing approved JSS Curriculum.

“This is to promote entrepreneurship in our children ,make them self-reliance and contribute positively to the growth of our economy,

He said The JSS/ Vocational school will serve as a springboard for stimulating the interest of students in technical and vocational education at an early age.,” He said.

Bobboyi said the schools consist of six numbers of classrooms, offices, furniture, vocational workshops , solar panels, motorised boreholes among other facilities.

Bauchi State Governor Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad, represented by his deputy Senator Baba Tela, said the state government is committed towards providing qualitative education to its citizens through provision of basic needs such building of additional schools across the entire 20 local government in the state as well as injecting more resources in the training of women and youths in various skills programs so that they can be self-reliant.

Chairman of Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board,(SUBEB) Dr Abubakar Sirimbai Sheikh Dahiru commended UBEC for taking the bold initiative for executing the magnificent skills training school in the state.

He said they also put in place different mechanisms that will encourage acquisition of vocational skills in the normal school setting and through vocational centers.

Sirimbai said the project would greatly complement the efforts of realisation of the noble objectives through development of science , technology and vocational education.