From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Government have been supporting security agencies ,10,000 hunters as part of effort to fight insecurity and youths restiveness across the state.

The Senior Special Assistant to the

State Governor on Security Alhaji Umaru Aliyu Alkaleri. Stated this while exchanging views with reported in Bauchi today Sunday, He said ” the hunters were registered across 20 local government areas of the State,and they assist in routine patrol and dislodged suspected bandits camps in the Bush with the support of security agencies.

Umaru who is also the state Chairman of hunters Association said that his members have been operating 24/7 by patrolling all nooks and crannies of the state in order to make citizens sleep with their eyes closed.

He said recently they have arrested 29 Suspects allegedly accused for kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery in the state, and the destroy kidnappers camp between Dass and Tafawa Balewa local government.

Umaru said the state office of the association at Inkil alone has about 200 operatives on 24/7 shifts waiting for possible distress calls from any quarter of Bauchi metropolis for a prompt response, and we have hunters operating jointly with security in all the 20 local Government Areas of the state.

He expressed concern over the way some prosecutors and lawyers whom, he alleged, connive together to change initial statements made after the arrest of a suspect with a view to facilitate easy bail grants or even set the accused free.

Umaru thanked the state Governor Bala Mohammed for distributing 70 patrol vehicles to hunters and security agencies which ease their activities.

He describe Bauchi as the most secured state within the nineteen northern states in the country, and attributed it to the support and encouragement by the state government, and appeal to the traditional rulers especially district, village, and ward heads to continue to give all necessary support and cooperation to security agencies towards making Bauchi the most peaceful state in the country.