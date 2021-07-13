Advertisement

Kano state ministry of Education has directed all occupants of Government Staff Quarters in Boarding Secondary Schools who are not currently serving in those schools to vacate.

The vacation order is line with the implementation of the recommendations contained in a report by a Ministerial Committee submitted and blessed by the state government.

The directives which was issued by the state Commissioner of Education, Malam Muhammad Sanusi Sa’id Kiru stated that others affected are the staff already posted out from the schools, retired civil servants and staff from other MDAs residing in the houses.

While sounding warning to those affected by the vacation order to hasten up in vacating the houses before facing ejection, the Commissioner said that only staff that are currently teaching in those schools are to enjoy the privilege of occupying staff quarters.

However, the affected occupants have a a grace period between now to December, 2021.