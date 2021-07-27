Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka is set to construct a N100 million building project at the faculty of management sciences.

The state-of-the-art building complex will house ultramodern facilities with over 60 offices.

It was gathered that the foundation stone ceremony is scheduled to hold on July 30, at the institution’s premises.

The function will attract prominent personalities, including the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Charles Esimone, who will perform the groundbreaking ceremony.

The Chairman Building Committee, Dr Chinedu Onyeizugbe said on Tursday that the facility would help in solving office accommodation challenges in the faculty and provide enabling environment for academic excellence.

Onyeizugbe, who is also the Deputy Director, Business School of the institution, commended the Dean of the Faculty, Prof. Oby Orogbu for her prompt intervention in solving the accommodation problem.

“We have many lecturers but limited offices, so this will provide conducive offices for all the newly employed lecturers. The building will be second to none in the institution.

“This project is achievable through the efforts of the alumni of the faculty. The Alumni committee was set up for the project, and there was a fundraising ceremony chaired by the CEO of Air Peace, Allen Onyema.

“So the Dean is determined to execute the project in line with the standard design,” he said.

Also speaking, the Secretary of the Building Committee, who is also the Faculty Administration Officer, Nnamdi Ozondu, said the emergence of Prof. Orogbu as the Dean of the Faculty had created various opportunities for projection of the faculty to the limelight.

Ozondu revealed that the carwash station will first in the history of the institution, under the leadership of Orogbu.