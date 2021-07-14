Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Chief Philip Udala, Chairman of Udala FC, Uke, Idemili South Local Government Area has died.

Udala, a grassroots football development guru met his untimely death when his convoy ran into a team of armed gunmen at Eke-Agu Market junction in Abatete, Idemili North Local Area.

The gunmen had reportedly attacked a local police station and were fleeing the scene when they met the convoy of Udala in Abatete.

Godsent Eriobu, Udala FC Manager and Secretary of Anambra Independent League (AIFL) who was also in the convoy was equally shot and died instantly at the scene on Tuesday.

Rev. Fr Obinna Dike, Chairman of AIFL who confirmed the death of Udala on Wednesday said the amateur league had lost two important members of the football family.

According to him, may the souls of Chief Philip Udala and Godsent Eriobu rest in the Lord, Amen.