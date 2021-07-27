Advertisement

For absenting from their shops yesterday, soldiers on road blocks along the Orlu-Owerri Road near the Building Materials and Timber Markets in Orlu have ordered both markets closed till one week.

247ureports.com gathered that Governor Hope Uzodimma directed the soldiers to shut the markets whose traders locked up on Monday in solidarity with the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu during his resumed trial.

Traders reported to their markets Tuesday morning to be prevented from entering their shops. This caused a mammoth crowd of the traders who were all seen along the road shouting in protests distances away from gun wielding soldiers intimidating and harassing them.

Enquiries from this reporter said the soldiers were demanding explanations from the traders why their markets were not opened the previous day being Monday 26th of July 2021.

Markets around the area were shut down yesterday being the day the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) appeared in court in Abuja on solidarity with that leader.

Further inquiries showed that the Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma had earlier ordered workers in the state capital to be at work or be sacked.

Meanwhile, at all military checkpoints in the state, especially at Mgbidi in Oru-West, passengers are made to disembark from their vehicles and walk along the road with their hands raised above their heads; a situation that’s provoking the populaces.

Information available shows that tension is already growing around Orlu following recent activities of governor Uzodinma’s military men.