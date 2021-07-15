Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Some members of Imo State House of Assembly suspended by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem over an allegation of Anti- Parliamentary activities have demanded have cried for justice.

They have at different fora condemned the unconstitutional way they were suspended from performing their legislative functions which their people gave them mandate to do.

The honourable members who spoke during separate meetings with their constituents and press releases vowed not to be deterred by the persecutions in carrying out their legislative duties as representatives of their people.

Reacting to his suspension, the member representing Obowo State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibeh told his Constituents that he was innocent of the strange allegation of committing any anti-parliamentary activity that have not been disclosed upto date.

He promised his people that the persecutions will not stop him from carrying out the duties they sent him to do.

In his own reaction, Hon. Philip Ejiogu representing Owerri North also denied any wrong doing as a member of the House and expressed shock over his suspension.

Another suspended Member, Hon. Barr. Anyadike Nwosu representing Ezinihitte Mbaise also expressed shock over his illegal and unconstitutional suspension and promised to challenge the action in a court of law if the suspension is not lifted.

Hon. Crown Onyemaechi of Ihitte Uboma State Constituency and Hon. Dominic Ezerioha of Oru West spoke in the same vein with his other suspended colleagues.

They called for immediate lifting of the suspension in the interest of peace, equity and fair play.

Recall that Hon. Uche Ogbuagu had through his press release to his Constituents, expressed his awe and decried the unseasoned and undeserved negative energy he is getting from the House leadership.