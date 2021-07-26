Advertisement

BREAKING: NNAMDI KANU: Sowore beaten up, arrested by DSS

By Favour Goodness

Right activist, Omoyele Sowere has been beaten up and arrested by operatives of State Security Service.

Sowore who’s at the Court to monitor the proceedings at the resumed hearing of the case against the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

According to a human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, Sowore was picked up very far from the court entrance and his camera seized from him.

“@YeleSowore has just been beaten up and arrested by SSS and Nigeria Police officers far away from the entrance of the Federal High Court in Abuja where he went to cover and monitor the trial of Nnamdi Kanu. They also seized his camera.

“Nigeria is under a full dictatorship. Buhari has murdered democracy. We demand his immediate release.

“It is not a crime for a citizen and a reporter to stand in a public place,” the lawyer tweeted.