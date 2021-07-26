Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, have been arrested by security operatives.

They were arrested at the Abuja High Court. They came to support their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who was arrested in an African country last month and was extradited to Nigeria.

Kanu was alleged to have jumped bail and travelled outside the country, after soldiers were alleged to have attacked his home in Abia state.

Some of the arrested IPOB members were chanting songs in support of Kanu and demanding his freedom. They were seen putting on Jewish apparel.

Recall that Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, counsel to Mazi Kanu yesterday warned Kanu’s supporters not to come close to the court premises, or wear the secessionist clothes

In a related development, lawyers were also denied entry into the court by officers of the Department of State Security Service.

In a live BBC Pidgin video, one of the lawyers condemned the move, saying it was an open court to which every Nigerian lawyer should have unrestricted access.

“A lawyer doesn’t need to show ID card or anything to show that he’s a lawyer,” he said. “It’s an open court. It’s like when you want to go to your shop at Wuse market then someone asks you, ‘Can I see evidence that you own the shop before you can enter?’”