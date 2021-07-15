Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu has urged the Federal High Court in Abuja to transfer him from the State Security Services (SSS) facility to Kuje Correctional Centre.

Meanwhile, IPOB has accused the SSS of denying his doctors access to him.

The group alleged that the health of its leader was deteriorating.

Kanu was arrested on June 25 under a controversial circumstance that is still shrouded in mystery and brought back to face trial for alleged treason.

Justice Binta Nyako had ordered that he be remanded in SSS’ custody and adjourned until July 26 for resumption of his trial.

Kanu’s lawyers, led by Ifeanyi Ejiofor, accused the SSS of subjecting him to “mental and psychological torture”.

They said it would be in the interest of justice for the court to order his transfer to the Correctional Centre.

The lawyers said the Correctional Centre is “an impartial facility that has no interest whatsoever” in the case.

“An ECG examination was carried out on the defendant, and it was discovered that the defendant’s heart had been enlarged by more than 13 per cent, posing a serious threat and danger to defendant’s life.

The health personnel attending to the defendant in the custody of the State Security Service is not adequate, considering the circumstances of the defendant’s health condition.

“The defendant requires the services of his medical experts as his medical records issued by the chief cardiologist of Nairobi Hospital, who has the defendant’s medical records, mainly, before the arrest/abduction of the applicant shows a debilitating medical condition.

“Copies of these medical records showing the applicant’s subsisting health condition are hereby attached and marked as Exhibit MNK.

“If the health condition of the defendant is not addressed promptly, the defendant may die in custody, even before his trial,” a supporting affidavit read.

Kanu added that his lawyers had limited access to him, as they have to go through a rigorous process of obtaining the SSS director’s approval, which may take days.

In a statement by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, the pro-Biafran group stressed that no harm should befall its leader.

It urged human rights and international organisations to compel the Nigerian government to grant Kanu’s doctors unfettered access to him.

The statement reads: “We wish to alert the world and men of good conscience about the deteriorating health condition of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who has been in detention at the State Security Services, (SSS) dungeon since his illegal abduction in Kenya and criminal repatriation to Nigeria.

“We are alerting the world about this anomaly to compel the Nigerian government to grant our leader’s doctors access to see him for a thorough medical examination…

“We wish to unequivocally state that no harm should befall our leader as the consequences can only be better imagined…

“We urge human rights organisations, UN, AU, EU, ECOWAS and other relevant organisations across the globe to rise in defence of justice and compel the Nigerian government and her compromised security agencies to grant our leader’s personal doctors unfettered access to him.”

“Our leader must not die in SSS custody neither should he suffer any serious health complications.”