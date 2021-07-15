Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Ahead of Nov. 6 Anambra state governoship election, Dr Godwin Maduka, ex-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) guber aspirant, says he represents the masses yearnings in the guber race.

He made the statement when a mammoth crowd of aggrieved disbanded party executives paid him a solidarity visit in Awka.

An enthusiastic crowd of teaming supporters of Maduka from all the nooks and crannies of the state thronged his foundation office Awka to ask him to identify with any party of his choice to continue the governorship race.

Maduka urged his teaming supporters to continue to uphold fairness in order to deliver the state from the hands of never – do-wells.

He gave an assurance that he would represent everybody and anybody, the poor and the rich as a Governor.

In his words, “You can’t beat the demand, the wish of the people. You don’t vote for party, you vote for the future, you vote for evidence. Maduka mania is for black heritage.

“The more I give, the more He(God) gives back to me so I want to continue in that direction”

The crowd made up of seasoned politicians vowed to support him in the Nov. 6 governorship election ambition in the state.