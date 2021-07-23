Advertisement

Babbar Sallah (Eid-el-Kabir) is an auspicious period that calls for sober reflection and sharing of goodwill among adherents of Islam across the world. The celebration marks the end of the blessed first 10 days of the month of Zhul-Hijjah and the sacrifices Muslim Pilgrims and other Muslim faithfuls across made during the month. This celebration is symbolised by slaughtering animals and sharing among the ummah.

The Executive Governor of Bauchi state, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed joined his fellow muslim faithfuls in the spirit of joy, happiness and obedience to the Almighty Allah. The governor’s Special Assistant on New Media, Lawal Muazu Bauchi reported that, on the Eid day, the executive governor alongside his members of the family attended and observed the Eid-El-Fitr two raka’at prayer at the Bauchi Central Mosque Eid ground. This is not the first time he is doing so since he was democratically elected governor in the state.

In his goodwill message, Governor Bala recalled that, the Eid-el-Kabir is celebrated annually in commemoration of the great sacrifice and total submission of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) to the will of Allah when he answered the Divine call to sacrifice his only son, Prophet Isma’il (A.S)

According to the Governor , Eid-el-Kabir should be used to share love and unity among Muslim community and charged them to be amongst the best believers who will enjoy the mercies of Allah (SWT) in the hereafter.

He said Islam propagates total submission to the will of Allah (SWT) and peaceful co-existence amongst the Muslim Ummah and tolerance.

Governor Bala, therefore, called on Muslim Ummah to also use the Eid–el Kabir to strengthen the existing interpersonal relationships and create new ones and to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness, humility and respect for one another.

He, however, appealed to them to pray for the prevailing peace in the State and for adequate rainfall for a bumper harvest during this year’s farming season.

The Governor cautioned motorists to abide by traffic regulations in order to reduce accidents on highways during and after the period of Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

He reiterated his administrations commitment to continue to serve the citizens of Bauchi to move the State to greater heights.

Governor Bala added that his administration would continue to pursue developmental projects which have direct bearings on the lives of the people of the State.

Shortly after performing his sacrifice, the Executive Governor took time, exchanging pleasantries with his guests, prominent sons of the State. During the festive period, Hundreds of groups, associations and prominent people took chance to pay Sallah homage to the Governor at Ramat House, Bauchi.

A day after ‘Sallah’, Governor Bala Mohammed received Bauchi traditional title holders on a Sallah homage, under the leadership of His Highness the Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu.

In his remarks, Governor Bala said the successes being recorded by his administration is directly connected to the support and cooperation of the Bauchi Emirates.

He said the role being played by traditional title holders, in the state in ensuring peace, is commendable and, therefore, urged them sustain in order to ensure well-being of the citizens.

Governor Bala believed that protection of lives and property of the citizens is the only way through which sustainable development could be achieved.

Earlier, in his remarks the Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu said, the visit to the Governor symbolises mutual understanding and good relationship between the state government and the Bauchi Emirate council.

The Emir who used the forum to thank Governor Bala for the development projects his administration embarked upon, assured him of the emirate continued support for the betterment of Bauchi state.

On same day, the Executive Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed also received members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly on a sallah homage at Ramat House, Bauchi. Governor Bala while interacting with the lawmakers, appreciated the synergy between the two arms of government.

He called for continued understanding and collaboration for the progress and development of Bauchi State.

The Governor thanked the honorable members for their positive legislative engagements particularly on bills sent by the executive.

Earlier, the Speaker, BAHA, Rt Honorable Abubakar Y Suleiman extended their sallah message to Governor Bala and prayed for rapid development of the State.

Similarly, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed received members of the State Working Committee of the People’s Democratic Party PDP on their sallah homage at Ramat House, Bauchi.

Welcoming the delegation, Governor Bala said his administration is working with and under the structure of the Party. He solicited for a continued support to enable his administration meet up to the expectation of citizens.

Governor Bala used the medium to express satisfaction with the level of maturity being exhibited by the SWC under the leadership Alhaji Hamza Koshe Akuyam.

Earlier speaking, the State Chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Hamza Koshe Akuyam said the PDP is proud of Governor Bala and therefore congratulated Governor Bala for a job well done.

Koshe Akuyam thanked the governor for his respect and support to the party and appreciated the policies and programmes of the PDP led administration.

Others who paid similar sallah message were District Head of Duguri, NURTW, RTEAN, JIBWIS, NUJ and Heads of Media Organizations, NIPR, members of social media.

On Thursday, July 22nd, 21, the Executive Governor, Bala Mohammed resumed work as directed, having engagements geared towards the development of Bauchi state.

Maijama’a, Faculty of Communication, Buk