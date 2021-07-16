Advertisement

His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed today received in audience, Catholic Bishop of Makurdi, Bishid Wilfred accompanied by the Catholic Bishop of Bauchi and Gombe.

Receiving the clergymen at the Mini Chamber, Government House Bauchi, Governor Bala welcomed them to Bauchi urging them to use their position to preach love for one another.

He told the visitors that his administration is doing justice and equity to people of the state irrespective of their religious differences to address injustice and nepotism.

The governor used the medium to emphasize the need for mutual understanding between the people of the state for peaceful coexistence.

The Catholic Bishops thanked Governor Bala for providing an enabling environment for peaceful coexistence in the state.