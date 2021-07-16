Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Federal High Court in Abuja has refused and dismissed an application brought by Valentine Ozigbo, for an order restraining PDP from substituting his name and compelling INEC to publish him as the candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) for Nov. 6 Anambra governorship election.

The case with Suit No. CV/1539/21 and Motion No. M/4547/2021 has Valentine Ozigbo as the Claimant/Applicant, with People Democratic Party (PDP) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as defendants/Respondents.

The Claimant’s application is seeking for an Order of Court to restrain the 1st Defendants (PDP) from tampering with the name of the claimant/applicant (Valentine Ozigbo) already submitted to the 2nd defendant (INEC) as it’s candidate for the Anambra State Governorship Election fixed for 6th November, 2021.

The claimant sought an order mandating the 2nd defendant (INEC) to publish his name (Valentine Ozigbo) already submitted to it as the candidate of the 1st defendant (PDP).

The above applications were refused and dismissed as court ordered that all party to this suit be put on notice, and also further order that status quo should be maintained, thereby restraining INEC from publishing the name of any candidate as Governorship Candidate of People Democratic Party (PDP) pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice and the matter was adjourned to July 22 for hearing.