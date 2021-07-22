Advertisement

Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates that the High Court seating in Abuja has sacked the Ohaneze Chairman of the Abuja Federal Capital Territory [FCT]. The ruling came today, the 22nd of July 2021.

The Judge ordered for the election purportedly ordered by the then Nwodo led Ohaneze to be cancelled and nullified. And for the former chairman of the Ohaneze Abuja FCT to conduct new election within the next 21 days.

As a caveat, the Nnia Nwodo led Ohaneze had arranged for the previous executive regime at the Abuja FCT led by Odozi Nwodozi to be toppled. An election was conducted through the orders of the then President of Ohaneze [Nwodo].

Following the election, a new chairman from Ebonyi State was elected.

Today’s ruling nullified the election.

Odozi Nwodozi who is slated to address the press confirmed the new development. He indicated that he will arrange for a new election to be conducted in 21 days.

