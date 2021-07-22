Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

A group, Anambra State Association of Registered Voters (ASARVOTE), has vowed to mobilize and vote for a candidate among the political parties commited to the conduct of local government election in the state without delay after swearing in as Governor.

The group, an umbrella body of non-political party at the end of its General Conference in Onitsha, Anambra state said the non-conduct of council election in the state since the past 22 years, and also 16 years of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) administration would be a major issue to be considered during election campaigns that is about to begin.

In a communiqué signed by the President, Dr Jezie Ekejiuba and Secretary, Hon. Sylvester Odife Jnr, the group vowed to support and deliver a guber candidate that agreed to use his/her position as elected governor to conduct free and fair local government poll in the state, including giving all the participating political parties equal level playing field during his tenure.

The group called for issue based campaigns among the contestants and also disclosed its commencement of voter education campaigns leading to mass participation in the ongoing voter registration exercise and voting on the election Day.

“We call on all the non-party affiliated registered voters to take their destiny in their own hands by joining our fold in sensitizing the good people of the state through voter education campaigns to come out en masse to register in the ongoing Voter Registration exercise.

“They will equally join us to come out en masse during the governorship election proper on Nov. 6 to elect a good governor for our dear state,” they noted.