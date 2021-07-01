Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

A Federal High Court in Awka on Thursday declared Chief Edozie Njoku the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Justice Ngajuwa, of the Federal High Court 1, Awka also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue Njoku with letter of recognition with immediate effect.

Ozo Victor Oye’s appeal through his counsel, Patrick Ikweto SAN, to be joined in the suit was also rejected by the court.

The judgement finally puts a nail in the coffin of Oye’s tenure as the party’s national chairman.

It also places the governorship ambition of Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, who emerged the candidate of Oye’s faction, in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, Njoku had emerged as the governorship candidate of the faction he leads.

More details later…