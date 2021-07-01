Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Federal Government has finally revealed how the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was trailed and arrested before he was repatriated to Nigeria on Sunday.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who disclosed this while speaking to Journalists said Nigeria’s security intelligence trailed the leader of the proscribed Mr Nnamdi Kanu, for two years.

He said, “It will interest Nigerians to know that for over two years, our security and intelligence agencies were on the trail of the proscribed IPOB leader as he lived a five-star life across several countries, travelling on chartered private jets, living in luxury apartments and turning out in designing clothes and shoes. Of course, as we all saw, he was wearing an attire made by Fendi, a luxury Italian fashion brand, when he was arrested.

“We can tell you that the forensic investigation carried out so far has revealed a treasure trove of information on the proscribed IPOB leader and his collaborators,” he stated.

Lai also said the IPOB Leader had strong network, adding that the federal government was duty-bound to fish them out.

“While the investigation continues, we assure you that none of the collaborators, irrespective of their standing in the society, will be spared.

They will all face the full wrath of the law for their activities that challenge our nation’s sovereignty and threaten its unity. No one, no matter how highly placed, is bigger than the country.”

