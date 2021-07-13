Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Anambra House of Assembly has summoned Gov. Willie Obiano aides to appear before it on July 15 over the process of employment at the Anambra International Airport and Ministry of Justice.

In a plenary presided by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Uche Okafor, the lawmakers resolved that purported employment did not follow due process hence, any employment already made or ongoing for the state airport and ministry of justice should be cancelled.

The Legislatures however, went ahead to maintain that no state fund shall be spent to pay salaries of staff purportedly employed or in the process of being employed at the Anambra Airport and Ministry of Justice respectively.

Consequently, the Commissioners for works, and Justice, and Chairman of the Anambra State Civil Service Commission are invited to appear before the House of Assembly on July 15 at 10 am prompt for explanations.

“Conclusively, The Anambra State House of Assembly, shall be needed to re-authorise employment for the Anambra Airport and Ministry of Justice and thereafter, due process must be complied with,” they stated

The resolutions were unanimously accepted through voice note by the honourable Members.