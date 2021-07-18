Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Few weeks ago, All Progressive Congress (APC) conducted the Anambra State Governorship election primary. The primary election was conducted by a committee chaired by Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun who announced the result of the primary election. In the primary election, Sen. Andy Uba emerged winner with 230,201 votes.

But immediately after the announcement of Sen. Andy Uba as the selected governorship candidate of the APC for the forthcoming Anambra State Governorship election, former Anambra State Governor who is also the incumbent Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige insisted that the result of the primary election was a “total fabrication.”

Unfortunately, since Ngige has released the remark of “total fabrication” over the result of Anambra State Governorship election primary of APC, he had hardly spoken about the election.

It is important to recall that Sen. Andy Uba defeated about 13 other aspirants in the governorship primary election of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Interestingly, 11 of defeated 13 other candidates who were aspiring to bear the flag of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the forthcoming Anambra State Governorship election totally disagreed with the outcome of the primary election.

It is therefore possible that most of these aspirants are relying their next decisions on what former Anambra State Governor Chris Ngige will say.

Now that the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige is silent two things are possible.

First, the other aspirants and their political supports may want to believe that former Anambra State governor Chris Ngige has accepted the result of the primary election.

If this is the case, the 11 candidates may decide to cross carpet to another political party where they can either join the race of who becomes the next Governor of Anambra State or join another party to work against the interest of Senator Andy Uba from becoming the next Governor of Anambra State.

It is also possible for the 11 candidates who were not satisfied with the outcome of the Anambra State Governorship primary election of APC to stay back in the party and work vehemently against the interest of Sen. Andy Uba from emerging as elected Governor of Anambra State, come November when the election will be conducted by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

To avert the above suggestions, the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, may either need to speak up now and calm the supporters of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Anambra State who might be dissatisfied with the outcome of the Anambra State Governorship election primary conducted by APC.