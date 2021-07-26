Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may have made its way to the rooftop as Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and his loyalists in the party are allegedly making moves to ensure the party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus is sacked before the 2023 general elections.

Before now, there have been anxiety in the main opposition party as some leaders loyal to Wike have reportedly been at loggerheads with the Secondus’ camp in the party.

Advertisement

The Wike loyalists are said to be calling for the sack of Secondus as well as other members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), before the congress scheduled for December.

According to a report by the Nation, Governor Wike is not convinced that Secondus can deliver the 2023 polls for the PDP.

Meanwhile, the group loyal to Secondus in the party is said to be at cold war with the Wike’s camp as the Secondus loyalists have described the later as the most successful chairman in the history of the party.

Recall that Wike, had at several times publicly made known his opinion about the Secondus’ leadership of the party. Recently, Wike, while speaking during an event organised to celebrate the 60th birthday of former Cross River State Governor, Liyel Imoke, described Secondus as a serial liar.

The governor had blamed Secondus for the mass defection rocking the PDP currently.

The PDP has been witnessing a defection storm which had seen Governor Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers; Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State; Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, among others dump the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The national chairman said we need good leadership in the country, but if you don’t show good leadership, the party cannot produce good leaders. That is the truth of the matter.

“If he (Secondus) had shown leadership in Cross River, our party would not have had the problem we have today,” Wike had said.

Wike is said to be backed by some governors and PDP leaders, as many have reportedly demanded that Secondus be sacked to give room for a vibrant leadership.

Recall also that The New Diplomat had reported that Prince Kassim Afegbua, former spokesperson of the PDP had raised concerns over the leadership qualities of Secondus.

Afegbua had said Secondus cannot manage the upcoming 2023 general elections for the party, alleging that he was more interested in his pockets rather than leading the party to victory in the next nationwide.

The former spokesman had also dragged Secondus to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) over alleged mismanagement of party funds. He alleged that the Secondus-led NWC mismanaged about N10 billion of the party’s funds.

However, Secondus has since denied the claims, describing them as fictitious and false.

Days after, the PDP expelled Afegbua over alleged anti-party activities.

The party in the statement alleged that Afegbua engaged in several anti-party activities during the 2020 gubernatorial election in Edo State, a claim which generated widespread condemnation within the party.

Meanwhile, Secondus is also said to be backed by some governors, members of the PDP Board of Trustees and some party leaders. The group is said to be all out for his retention in office.

Secondus’ supporters have described him as the “most transparent national chairman in the history of PDP, who does not take bribes from aspirants or candidates standing for any elective post.”

However, efforts are being made to reconcile the two stalwarts before the congress scheduled to hold in December and the upcoming 2023 general elections.

Recently, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, hosted Wike and Secondus in Makurdi, Benue State.

Addressing a press conference, Ortom said the meeting discussed the ways to improve the chances of PDP in the upcoming general elections.

In his words, “This is a family meeting for us to reason together in order to make our party more vibrant because Nigerians are waiting for us to take over the mantle of leadership at the centre in 2023.”

Though Ortom stopped short of disclosing the purpose of the meeting, political analysts have said the meeting was to broker peace between Wike and Secondus ahead of the 2023 general election.