…Because He Doesn’t Know What War Look Like

The Ohanaeze Youth Council(OYC), apex youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has noted that President Muhammadu Buhari was right in his war threat against the Igbos which he issued on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, 1st June 2021.

The national president of OYC, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka in Owerri on Saturday 5the June 2021 stated that Buhari from the Fulani extraction with his limited knowledge of the Nigeria-Biafra war, which in actual sense was a genocide against Ndigbo, was quite right in his outburst against the existence of Ndigbo.

He added that President Buhari was talking tough and threatening the Igbo because he actually had no knowledge of war, saying that if not that foreign countries came to the rescue of Nigeria during the war, she wouldn’t have survived.

Buhari, in his controversial tweet, had said that: “Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”

Reacting, the youth President Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka who frowned at the president’s civil war statement said: “Buhari’s threat against Ndigbo can’t be separated with the activities of unknown gunmen in Igbo land, now we know whom the unknown gunmen are. Mr. President since two months now has given us an iceberg of what hisvwar look like, a war that have destroyed over 20 police stations and killed over 45 gallant Igbo security agents. Buhari’s signal for war is quite well understood.

“Nevertheless, Buhari and his kinsmen who were in Emir of Katsina and Sokoto’s palace drinking British tea and bargaining how to share the oil wells in Igbo land, cannot have a true definition of war. Buhari and his fellow Fulani soldiers who were taken to the battlefield like a toddler by British soldiers and Russian jet fighters pilot cannot give clear view or understanding of war, so why wouldn’t such a person issue war threats?

“The military bombardment done against the Igbo during the war was from professional Pilot of Russian Air strikers, killing 12 to 15 years old Biafran Soldiers of Igbo extraction, these circumstances led Ndigbo with no choice but to defend Igbo land.

“Buhari who was about 28 to 30 years during the Genocide was weighing his muscle with mainly kids of 12 to 15 years Biafran Soldiers, so why wouldn’t he have a total misconception about the genocide they called war.

“Buhari making reference to 1967-70 battlefield, had no idea of how ammunition is being manufactured because the British, Russian, German and France governments were supplying arms and other explosive weapons to the Nigerian government, with mainly 90% Middle Belt and Yoruba soldiers.

“If Buhari had a good idea of what transpired between 1967-70, he wouldn’t threaten a people that constructed International Airport within 3 months, built refineries, produced “Ojukwu Bucket” advanced and crossed Kogi/Abuja area within 6 months of the so-called civil war. Or has he forgot that real war were we dealt with them lasted for 6 months, before Britain brought her international that committed genocide against Ndigbo for 24 months.

“Buhari had a wrong calculation about 1967-70 event, the war was fought for 6 month, while genocide of foreign allies, bombardment in Primary schools, Churches and Market places in Igbo land took 24 months.”

“Did Buhari hurriedly forgot that the so-called war was the most three world power fight against Ndigbo? Anyway the dropping of history in Nigeria’s education curriculum had more negative impact on the new generation of Fulani extraction in their conspiracy of killing history in Nigeria’s education system.

“It’s unfortunate that Buhari and his kinsmen who couldn’t produce ‘razor blade’ during the war/genocide is making a reference of a planned genocide which during the period Russia, Britain and France was carrying Nigerian soldiers at the back even in the battlefield.

“Buhari and his kinsmen should know that one indivisible North has expired since 15 years ago. The contraption called Nigeria divided into many parts since 2015 he made Nigeria a Fulani project instead of Nigeria project. It’s on record that Hausa have learnt their lesson including our brothers in the Middle Belt.”

Comrade Igboayaka reminded President Buhari that the past lies told to other ethnic nationalities against Ndigbo has expired, saying that the truth has been unveiled and Ndigbo has been exonerated from all lies.

“It’s unfortunate that those that President Buhari are threatening, if justice, equity and fairness prevails in 2023 in Nigeria, are the people that have the leadership capacity to pick up the broken pieces of Nigeria and fix it into a new plate were everyone in Nigeria can deep hands and feed with maximum satisfaction,” he concluded.