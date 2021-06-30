Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), Wednesday, elected the former Special Adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan on Technical Matters and Member, Sure-P, Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo as its governorship candidate for Anambra state November 6 poll.

The Chairman of ADC governorship electoral committee, Chief Anayo Arinze, announced Nwankpo as winner of the primary after a total of 7051 eligible delegates of the party in attendance gave him overwhelming ‘yes’ vote.

Accepting his nomination, the flag bearer, Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo, thanked the delegates for the opportunity, assuring that he would run an open door policy.

Nwankpo, who promised to step up the state security, added that his administration would ensure that no soul in Anambra state would be lost again to the hoodlums.

“We will revitalise the Agriculture and other sectors of the economy. I assure you that in the coming days we will move to the street to return sanity. We are going to build on it,” he maintained.

Also speaking, the Chairman, ADC Board of Trustees, Senator Patricia Akwashiki, urged Anambra state electorates to rally round their party candidate as his administration would give voice to all including the less privileged.

Earlier, the National Chairman of ADC, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu, maintained that success of ADC in the November 6 poll would mark an end to holiganism of the state caputer, which according to him, has etched deep into ‘our system of governance.’