By Favour Goodness

The People’s Redemption Party has elected a herbalist , Nnamdi Nwanwuo as its governorship candidate for the November 6 poll in Anambra State.

Nwanwuo was returned unopposed after his two co-aspirants, Chidebere Mba and Humphrey Anaso stepped down for him.

Announcing the result , National Secretary of the party, Babatunde Ali, described the election as credible and peaceful.

He commended other aspirants for stepping down for the candidate, saying it was a demonstration of spirit of sportsmanship and leadership, which he said was one of the hallmarks of the party.

He said, “PRP is the only party that recognises the place of people in governance. This country has hope because what we have done today will be on record as far as PRP is concerned.”

In his acceptance speech, Nwanwuo promised to focus on health, education and agriculture to impact the lives of the citizens of the state, if elected.