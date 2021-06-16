Advertisement

Committed to national security, sound policies and creating peaceful atmosphere for sustainable development, governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has set up a committee of experts and concerned stakeholders to take stock of all herdsmen from Kano state.

He reveals that during an interactive session at Abubakar Rimi Television (ARTV), Monday night, with other local radio stations of Pyramid FM, Radio Kano, Rahama Radio and Express Radio, assuring that he would not relent in his effort to see that Kano remains peaceful.

“We want know how many herdsmen we have in Kano. That is why we set up a Fulani and other stakeholders Committee to take a stock of all our herdsmen in the state. And even those that are not in the state presently, but are from Kano,” he said.

Advertisement

“We want see how we can integrate them into the larger society. They should also come and feel presence of governance. Knowing their number will help us formulate good policies for their welfare and that of the society in general,” he said.

He said his commitment to a more peaceful society informed his administration’s policy of establishing Ruga Project, at Dansoshiya forest.

At Dansoshiya, governor disclosed, “We have started discussion with experts to come and grow grass, that will be used in feeding cattle. Before this, we have provided some residential areas, good system of water supply and other facilities for herders. And they have since started relocating to Dansoshiya.”