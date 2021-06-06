Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA,Bauchi

A Bauchi State Popular Politician Alhaji Ahmed Shuaibu popularly known as Rabagardana , has declared his interest to run for the office of the Bauchi South Senate in the 2023 election.

The 2007 gubernatorial candidate announced his decision to contest for Senate Senate instead of governorship seat today Sunday in Bauchi when he addressed newsmen, He said his decision to contest is to enable him answer the clarion call from thousands of his supporters as the most experienced candidate among all the aspirants and to enable him give the state the kind of representative they are presently lacking in the senate.

“My decision to re-contest the senate seat is driven by concern for the youth, women and to seek a clearer alternative to the status quo that would tackle challenges currently facing the State and nation, in Bauchi our governor is changing the narratives in the state through the execution of developmental projects in the area of road, health care, education, agriculture, and provision of essential social services required by Bauchi people , he is performing excellent but he need the required support at the National Assembly”

Advertisement

Shuaibu said , he will not run on the office of the governor now because he is satisfied with the performanxevof the present Bauchi Governor the way he is transforming the State.

He said the reason why he contested for the office of the Governor in the past was because he feels Bauchi is not getting the development is supposed to get from the previous administrations but within two years of Governor Bala Mohammed he had proven to be the genuine son of the soil through his numerous achievements.

Shuaibu said the governor is doing his best in the area of Security for all citizens, War against poverty: skills, jobs for our youths and an innovation economy; Accelerated education and healthcare reform; Good governance: inclusive, transparent, effective and accountable, leadership ”

He said Governor Bala put his political opponents to shame by opening the state for development and for bringing investors, I always laughed at his critics because they have nothing to say but try to create diversionary criticism that people of the state are aware its blatant lie since they are seeing the developmental projects in front of their doors physically.

He urged all supporters of the Governor and the Peoples Democratic Party to help and give the governor the publicity to the numerous projects he is currently executing in the state.

He commended the national Assembly for embarking on constitutional review and urged to sustain the tempo and the pressure until they succeed despite al l odds and challenges I believe there will be compromise with justice and equity in the exercise.

Shuaibu its not an easy task but every community, every society knows who is the best for one thing or the other I believe with justice they will provide a clean constitution that will unite the country.

Shuaibu who contested for Bauchi Governorship seat during hot contest between Alhaji Nadada Umar former Secretaty to the Bauchi State Government who was sponsored and supported by then Bauchi State Governor Ahmed Muazu against former Bauchi State Governor Mallam Isah Yuguda in 2007.

During the contest that forced Yuguda out of PDP Shu”aibu was nicknamed Raba Gardama meaning a person who will settle the struggle between Yuguda and Muazu , finally Yuguda defect to the opposition party and won the election.