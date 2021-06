Advertisement

Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates unknown bandits attacked the home of the Information Commissioner in Imo State burning his country home to ashes.

The Imo Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Chief Declan Emelumba’s home is located in Oru East Local Government Area in Imo State.

No injuries were reported.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday at about 1:15am.

This incident has been confirmed by nearby residents.

