His Excellency the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed Kauran Bauchi today inspected the renovated Bauchi Government Lodge, Abuja which has been completed.

The lodge renovation awarded by the administration of Governor Bala is part of his administration’s desire to providing conducive environment for Government Officials to discharge their responsibilities effectively.

The Governor also inspected the ongoing reconstruction of the Bauchi Liaison Office in Abuja which is at the stage of completion.