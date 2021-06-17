Advertisement

Benue state government declares commencement of work free days for civil servants.

The Benue State government has declared work free days for all civil servants starting tomorrow Thursday 17th, June till end of July, 2021. The Thursday and Friday breaks has become an annual norm in recent years in the state.

The declared the commencement of the work-free to enable the civil servants to engage in farming and agricultural related activities.

The declaration was made in a letter signed Sir Samuel I. Udeh.