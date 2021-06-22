Advertisement

As the aspiration of the former Central Bank of Nigeria continue to receive wide acceptance for the November 6 Governorship election, a coalition of Igbo groups has endorsed his joint ticket with Chief Uchenna Okafor, the State Commissioner for Commerce, Market and Wealth Creation.

The group in a communique released after their Emergency General Meeting in Awka yesterday,the Anambra State capital City said they have resolved to endorse the Soludo/Okafor ticket for the Anambra State Governorship election in November 6, 2021.

The group said Soludo and Okafor as the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) flagbearer and Deputy flagbearer respectively would bring tremendous socio-economic and political turn around in the State.

In the communique signed by Chief Chidibere Okonkwo, the leader of the Coalition, they said that Soludo having been tested nationally and internationally deserve their trust and confidence , while Uchenna Okafor has the Midas tourch in the mobilisation people for economic growth.

The Coalition said: ” Soludo/ Okafor ticket is a perfect combination for APGA that will take Anambra State to the next level in all fronts”.

The group appealed to the leadership of APGA as well as members of the party to ensure the emergence of Soludo and Okafor as the candidate/deputy candidate of the party in the coming election during the primary holding this week.

The Coalition vowed to work to actualise the ambition of the duo of Soludo and Okafor to put Anambra on high pedestal among the states in Nigeria.

The Coalition of Igbo groups in Anambra State is made up of Anambra State Democratic Vanguard (ADV), Anambra State Elders’Forum (AEF), and Ndigbo Unity Forum (NUF) and Anambra Consultative Forum (ACF)