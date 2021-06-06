Advertisement

—Demands Arrest/Prosecution Of Yari/Others

The Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development (PAPSD) has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) asking it to invite, investigate and possibly prosecute former Governor of Zamfara State Abdulazeez Yari, his former Commissioners of Finance and Local Government Affairs for allegedly diverting over N365million from the accounts of the local government under the guise of sponsoring Ulamas to Saudi Arabia.

The group in the petition said”We hereby wish to forward a petition to the commission to invite, investigate and possibly prosecute the unlawful deduction of the monthly statutory allocation funds and withdrawals of the sum of Three Hundred and Sixty Five Million Naira (NGN365,000,000), from the Statutory Allocation of November, 2018 to sponsor 35 Ulamas from each Local Government Area of Zamfara State to Saudi Arabia to pray for the successful exercise for the recruitment and operation of Civilian Joint Taskforce (CJTF), to fight armed banditry in Zamfara state.

“The State Governor directd the Commissioner for the Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to make illegal deduction and withdrawals of Fourteen Million Naira (NGN 14,000,000), on Monthly basis from all the Fourteen Local Government Area bank account domiciled in the United Bank of Africa (UBA), Gusau Branch.

The Executive Director of PAPSD Dr Sani Abdulahi Shinkafi in the petition to the EFCC Chairman routed through the Sokoto Zonal office of the Commission pointed out that “All the Local Government Area Chairmen, Secretaries, Directors of Finance and Cashier duly signed a cheque leaf and submit the copy of the cheques to the Branch Manager, the Sum of one Hundred and Ninety-Six Million (N196,000,000) unlawfully deducted and withdrew in cash at the United Bank of Africa (UBA), Gusau Branch on monthly basis, the junior brother to the former Governor Abdulazeez Yari, Abubakar Alias Danauta is used as a conduit pipe to siphoned and diverted the funds for personal enrichment.

“Going by the figures the Sum of Two Billion Three Hundred and fifty-two Million (N2,352,000,000.00k) only are unlawfully deducted from Local Government Area Statutory Allocation Joint Account Committee(JAAC) annually at the detriment of the masses of our rural communities.Going by His Excellency approval the sum of Two Thousand Dollar ($2000) was approved to the Ulamas as Basic Travelling Allowances (BTA) to travel to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, but going through the payment schedule the record clearly revealed that the sum of One Thousand Dollar ($1000) was paid to the beneficiaries against the approval of His Excellency. If you clearly examine scrutinized the signature signed by the beneficiaries, you will come to the conclusion the signature of the beneficiaries was forged and signed with one pen.

Shinkafi further stated that “We implore the Commission to find out what is the official status of Kabiru Kamba for signing and collecting the Sum of Nine Hundred and Eighty Thousand Dollar ($980,000) valued at Three Hundred and Sixty-Five Million (N365,000,000) only on behalf of Zamfara State Government for onward disbursement to Ulamas as Basic Travelling Allowances (BTA)

“We hereby urge the commission to engage the service of forensic expert to authenticate the genuineness of thesignatures of the beneficiaries as claimed.In view of the highlighted above, I feel that this weighty allegation should not be swept under the carpet.

“We hereby request for a detailed painstaking and in-depth-investigation to be carried out by your office to unveil those behind this cruel act.

The following underlisted individuals are aiding and abetting the unlawful deduction and persistent withdrawals of the Local Government Statutory Allocation Funds from Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) domiciled in United Bank for Africa (UBA), Gusau Branch

Hon. Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari

Former Governor of Zamfara state. Hon.Bello Dankande Gamji

Former Commissioner Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. Alhaji Suleiman Bala Shinkafi

Branch Manager United Bank of Africa (UBA). Jafaru Abubakar Yari

(Alias Danauta). Lawal Abubakar Muhammed Barmo

Director finance Kabiru A. Shehu Sulaiman Garba K. Dawisu Multi-Purpose (Umar Salihu Maikassu08069521357). Kabiru Kamba (08086000001) Alhaji Haruna Salau

Permanent secretary Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. Alh. Mustapha Muhammad

Chairman Anka Local Government Abbas Galadima

Secretary Anka Local Government Alh. Dandare Dakko

Chairman Bakura Local Government Saminu Samaila

Secretary Bakura Local Government Alh. Umar Muhammad Birnin Magaji

Chairman Birnin Magaji Local Government Junaidu Abdullahi Anka

Secretary Birnin Magaji Local Government Alh. Nasiru Zarumi Masama

Chairman Bukuyyum Local Government Aliyu Musa Dauran

Secretary Bukuyyum Local Government Abdulaziz A. Nahuche

Bungudu Local Government Ibrahim T. Tukur

Secretary Bungudu Local Government Alh. Saidu Bawa

Chairman Gummi Local Government Aliyu Garba Bungudu

Secretary Gummi Local Government Alh. Lawal Isah Abdullahi

Kaura Namoda Local Government Umar Muhammad Kurya

Secretary kaura Namoda Local Government Alh. Yahaya Shehu Maradun

Chairman Maradun Local Government. Kabiru S/Aski

Secretary Maradun Local Government. Alh. Salisu Isah D/Gulbi

Chairman Maru Local Government. Mansur Abdullahi

Secretary Maru Local Government.

29.Alh. Ibrahim Umar Tanko

Chairman Gusau Local Government. Suleiman Ashiru

Secretary Gusau Local Government. Alh. Muhammad Sani Galadi

Chairman Shinkafi Local Government. Iliyasu Garba

Secretary Shinkafi Local Government Alh. Lawal Marafa

Chairman Talata Mafara Local Government. Yusuf Jibo Gwashi

Secretary Talata Mafara Local Government. Alh. Aliyu A Tsafe

Chairman Tsafe Local Government. Bello zubairu

Secretary Tsafe Local Government. Dr. Ahmad A Bawa

Chairman Zurmi Local Government. Sa’adu Mayana

Secretary Tsafe Local Government. All Directors of Finance from 14 Local GovernmentArea All Cashiers of 14 Local Government Area All 147 Electoral Ward Councilors 490 Ulamas as alleged in payment scheduled sheets and memo approved by the former Governor.

Shinkafi also said “We hereby enclose all relevant documents for your information and further necessary actions.